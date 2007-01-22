|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 19, 2024This week’s theme
Words made with letters that double as musical notes
This week’s words
accede
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
accede
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.
1. To agree to a request, proposal, or demand, especially at the insistence of someone.
2. To assume a high office, such as a throne.
3. To become a party to an agreement, treaty, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ad- (to) + cedere (to yield). Earliest documented use: 1465.
USAGE:
“I am convinced that the board made a serious error in acceding to the demands of the protesters.”
I. King Jordan; Deaf Culture and Gallaudet; Washington Post; Jan 22, 2007.
“When he acceded to the throne 17 months ago, the King pledged to dedicate the remainder of his life to the service of his people.”
Rob Harris; William’s Unexpected Call to Duty Is Nothing New in 1000 Years of Monarchy; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 7, 2024.
See more usage examples of accede in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's best to give while your hand is still warm. -Philip Roth, novelist (19 Mar 1933-2018)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith