Mar 19, 2024
This week’s theme
Words made with letters that double as musical notes

This week’s words
adage
accede
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

accede

PRONUNCIATION:
(ak-SEED)

MEANING:
verb intr.
1. To agree to a request, proposal, or demand, especially at the insistence of someone.
2. To assume a high office, such as a throne.
3. To become a party to an agreement, treaty, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ad- (to) + cedere (to yield). Earliest documented use: 1465.

USAGE:
“I am convinced that the board made a serious error in acceding to the demands of the protesters.”
I. King Jordan; Deaf Culture and Gallaudet; Washington Post; Jan 22, 2007.

“When he acceded to the throne 17 months ago, the King pledged to dedicate the remainder of his life to the service of his people.”
Rob Harris; William’s Unexpected Call to Duty Is Nothing New in 1000 Years of Monarchy; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 7, 2024.

See more usage examples of accede in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's best to give while your hand is still warm. -Philip Roth, novelist (19 Mar 1933-2018)

