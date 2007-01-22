

accede



Words made with letters that double as musical notes



accede PRONUNCIATION: (ak-SEED)

MEANING: verb intr.

1. To agree to a request, proposal, or demand, especially at the insistence of someone.

2. To assume a high office, such as a throne.

3. To become a party to an agreement, treaty, etc.



ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ad- (to) + cedere (to yield). Earliest documented use: 1465.

USAGE:

“When he acceded to the throne 17 months ago, the King pledged to dedicate the remainder of his life to the service of his people.”

Rob Harris; William’s Unexpected Call to Duty Is Nothing New in 1000 Years of Monarchy; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 7, 2024.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's best to give while your hand is still warm. -Philip Roth, novelist (19 Mar 1933-2018)





