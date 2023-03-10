

interpunction

exuviate

cyesis

cogitate

blatteroon



blatteroon PRONUNCIATION: (blat-uh-ROON)

MEANING: noun: A babbler.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin blaterare (to babble). Earliest documented use: 1647.

USAGE: “Watch your tongue, you blatteroon!”

Gavin Wood; Tales of the Jacobite Grenadiers; AuthorHouse; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The basis of all animal rights should be the Golden Rule -- we should treat them as we would wish them to treat us were any other species in our dominant position. -Christine Stevens, activist and conservationist (10 Mar 1918-2002)





