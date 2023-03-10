  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 10, 2023
This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms

This week’s words
interpunction
exuviate
cyesis
cogitate
blatteroon

blatteroon
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

blatteroon

PRONUNCIATION:
(blat-uh-ROON)

MEANING:
noun: A babbler.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin blaterare (to babble). Earliest documented use: 1647.

USAGE:
“Watch your tongue, you blatteroon!”
Gavin Wood; Tales of the Jacobite Grenadiers; AuthorHouse; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The basis of all animal rights should be the Golden Rule -- we should treat them as we would wish them to treat us were any other species in our dominant position. -Christine Stevens, activist and conservationist (10 Mar 1918-2002)

