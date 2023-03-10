|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 10, 2023
This week's theme
Unusual synonyms
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
blatteroon
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A babbler.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin blaterare (to babble). Earliest documented use: 1647.
USAGE:
“Watch your tongue, you blatteroon!”
Gavin Wood; Tales of the Jacobite Grenadiers; AuthorHouse; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The basis of all animal rights should be the Golden Rule -- we should treat them as we would wish them to treat us were any other species in our dominant position. -Christine Stevens, activist and conservationist (10 Mar 1918-2002)
