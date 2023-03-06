  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 6, 2023
This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms

This week’s words
interpunction
interpunction
Church parking
Only violators will be Baptized.
Photo: Tom Djll

Previous week’s theme
Nouns that are also verbs
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

What does a Tyrannosaurus eat for breakfast? I don’t know, but I do know what a Thesaurus likes. Synonym Toast Crunch.

And that’s what we are serving this week. Some crunchy synonyms. What’s a synonym for the word love? You may be able to give one or more synonyms for “love” and other words, but chances are you have never thought about a synonym for the word punctuation.

This week we’ll fill this and other deep chasms in your verbal repertoire with uncommon synonyms.

interpunction

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-tuhr-PUNGK-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Punctuation.
2. A punctuation mark.
3. The insertion of punctuation marks in a text.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin inter- (between) + punctum (dot, point). Earliest documented use: 1617.

USAGE:
“In one continuous plethoric outburst, uninterrupted of course by any form of interpunction, he expresses the universally present yet ever unsatisfiable desire for wholeness.”
Martinus Arnoud Bakker; Book Review; World Literature Today (Norman, Oklahoma); Winter 1994.

“Our life is full of interpunctions, or commas; death is but the period or full point.”
Thomas Jackson; Maran Atha; A. Maxey; 1657.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Beauty is the purgation of superfluities. -Michelangelo Buonarroti, sculptor, painter, architect, and poet (6 Mar 1475-1564)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith