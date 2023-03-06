

What does a Tyrannosaurus eat for breakfast? I don’t know, but I do know what a Thesaurus likes. Synonym Toast Crunch.



And that’s what we are serving this week. Some crunchy synonyms. What’s a synonym for the word love? You may be able to give one or more synonyms for “love” and other words, but chances are you have never thought about a synonym for the word punctuation.



This week we’ll fill this and other deep chasms in your verbal repertoire with uncommon synonyms. interpunction PRONUNCIATION: (in-tuhr-PUNGK-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. Punctuation.

2. A punctuation mark.

3. The insertion of punctuation marks in a text.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin inter- (between) + punctum (dot, point). Earliest documented use: 1617.

USAGE: “In one continuous plethoric outburst, uninterrupted of course by any form of interpunction, he expresses the universally present yet ever unsatisfiable desire for wholeness.”

Martinus Arnoud Bakker; Book Review; World Literature Today (Norman, Oklahoma); Winter 1994.



“Our life is full of interpunctions, or commas; death is but the period or full point.”

Thomas Jackson; Maran Atha; A. Maxey; 1657.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Beauty is the purgation of superfluities. -Michelangelo Buonarroti, sculptor, painter, architect, and poet (6 Mar 1475-1564)





