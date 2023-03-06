|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 6, 2023This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
This week’s words
Church parking
Only violators will be Baptized.
Photo: Tom Djll
Previous week’s theme
Nouns that are also verbs
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
What does a Tyrannosaurus eat for breakfast? I don’t know, but I do know what a Thesaurus likes. Synonym Toast Crunch.
And that’s what we are serving this week. Some crunchy synonyms. What’s a synonym for the word love? You may be able to give one or more synonyms for “love” and other words, but chances are you have never thought about a synonym for the word punctuation.
This week we’ll fill this and other deep chasms in your verbal repertoire with uncommon synonyms.
interpunction
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Punctuation.
2. A punctuation mark.
3. The insertion of punctuation marks in a text.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin inter- (between) + punctum (dot, point). Earliest documented use: 1617.
USAGE:
“In one continuous plethoric outburst, uninterrupted of course by any form of interpunction, he expresses the universally present yet ever unsatisfiable desire for wholeness.”
Martinus Arnoud Bakker; Book Review; World Literature Today (Norman, Oklahoma); Winter 1994.
“Our life is full of interpunctions, or commas; death is but the period or full point.”
Thomas Jackson; Maran Atha; A. Maxey; 1657.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Beauty is the purgation of superfluities. -Michelangelo Buonarroti, sculptor, painter, architect, and poet (6 Mar 1475-1564)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith