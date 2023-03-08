

Mar 8, 2023 This week’s theme

Unusual synonyms



This week’s words

interpunction

exuviate

cyesis



“It’s... she’s... we’re...”

“You’d better hurry. His contractions are getting closer.” Cartoon: Dan Piraro Unusual synonyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cyesis PRONUNCIATION: (sy-EE-sis)

MEANING: noun: Pregnancy.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek kyesis (pregnancy).

USAGE: “She greeted me at the door, her cyesis immediately evident, about the eighth month of it.”

Blossom Elfman; The Girls of Huntington House; Houghton Mifflin; 1972.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Death tugs at my ear and says, "Live, I am coming." -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., poet, novelist, essayist, and physician (8 Mar 1809-1894)





