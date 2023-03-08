  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 8, 2023
This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms

This week’s words
interpunction
exuviate
cyesis
“It’s... she’s... we’re...”
“You’d better hurry. His contractions are getting closer.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cyesis

PRONUNCIATION:
(sy-EE-sis)

MEANING:
noun: Pregnancy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek kyesis (pregnancy).

USAGE:
“She greeted me at the door, her cyesis immediately evident, about the eighth month of it.”
Blossom Elfman; The Girls of Huntington House; Houghton Mifflin; 1972.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Death tugs at my ear and says, "Live, I am coming." -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., poet, novelist, essayist, and physician (8 Mar 1809-1894)

