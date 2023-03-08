|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 8, 2023This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
This week’s words
exuviate
cyesis
“It’s... she’s... we’re...”
“You’d better hurry. His contractions are getting closer.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cyesis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Pregnancy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek kyesis (pregnancy).
USAGE:
“She greeted me at the door, her cyesis immediately evident, about the eighth month of it.”
Blossom Elfman; The Girls of Huntington House; Houghton Mifflin; 1972.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Death tugs at my ear and says, "Live, I am coming." -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., poet, novelist, essayist, and physician (8 Mar 1809-1894)
