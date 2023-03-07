

Mar 7, 2023 This week’s theme

Unusual synonyms



This week’s words

interpunction

exuviate



Exuviate, waxing and skin salon Photo: Exuviate Esthetics Unusual synonyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



exuviate PRONUNCIATION: (ig-ZOO-vee-ayt)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To shed or cast off.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin exuere (to take off). Earliest documented use: 1855.

USAGE:

Lijian Zhao; Red Love; AuthorHouse; 2018.



See more usage examples of “Jianfei coiled in her quilt like a serpent exuviating.”Lijian Zhao;; AuthorHouse; 2018.See more usage examples of exuviate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weeds. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate