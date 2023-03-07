  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 7, 2023
Unusual synonyms

interpunction
exuviate
Exuviate, waxing and skin salon
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

exuviate

PRONUNCIATION:
(ig-ZOO-vee-ayt)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To shed or cast off.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exuere (to take off). Earliest documented use: 1855.

USAGE:
“Jianfei coiled in her quilt like a serpent exuviating.”
Lijian Zhao; Red Love; AuthorHouse; 2018.

See more usage examples of exuviate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weeds. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)

