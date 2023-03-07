|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Mar 7, 2023This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
This week’s words
exuviate
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
exuviate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To shed or cast off.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exuere (to take off). Earliest documented use: 1855.
USAGE:
“Jianfei coiled in her quilt like a serpent exuviating.”
Lijian Zhao; Red Love; AuthorHouse; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weeds. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)
|
