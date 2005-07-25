  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 4, 2022
This week’s theme
Abbreviations, acronyms, and blends

This week’s words
retcon
flak
hazmat
larp
blad

blad
Next week
Autumn Contributing Membership Drive
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

blad

PRONUNCIATION:
(blad)

MEANING:
noun: A promotional flier or a book extract packaged to showcase and promote a book.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of blurb + ad or an acronym for Basic/Book Layout and Design. Another possibility is from Scottish blad (fragment, portfolio). Earliest documented use: 1930s.

USAGE:
“During Book Expo, the imprint threw a party for Bittman at Jean-Georges, where giveaways included a 32-page blad, a package of spices, and recipe postcards.”
Lynn Andriani; The Minimalist Thinks Big; Publishers Weekly (New York); Jul 25, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When the Judgment Day comes civilization will have an alibi, "I never took a human life, I only sold the fellow the gun to take it with. -Will Rogers, humorist (4 Nov 1879-1935)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith