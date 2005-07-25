|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 4, 2022This week’s theme
Abbreviations, acronyms, and blends
This week’s words
retcon
flak
hazmat
larp
blad
Image: ACC Art Books
Next week
Autumn Contributing Membership Drive
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
blad
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A promotional flier or a book extract packaged to showcase and promote a book.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of blurb + ad or an acronym for Basic/Book Layout and Design. Another possibility is from Scottish blad (fragment, portfolio). Earliest documented use: 1930s.
USAGE:
“During Book Expo, the imprint threw a party for Bittman at Jean-Georges, where giveaways included a 32-page blad, a package of spices, and recipe postcards.”
Lynn Andriani; The Minimalist Thinks Big; Publishers Weekly (New York); Jul 25, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When the Judgment Day comes civilization will have an alibi, "I never took a human life, I only sold the fellow the gun to take it with. -Will Rogers, humorist (4 Nov 1879-1935)
