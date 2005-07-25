

blad PRONUNCIATION: (blad)

MEANING: noun: A promotional flier or a book extract packaged to showcase and promote a book.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps a blend of blurb + ad or an acronym for Basic/Book Layout and Design. Another possibility is from Scottish blad (fragment, portfolio). Earliest documented use: 1930s.

USAGE: “During Book Expo, the imprint threw a party for Bittman at Jean-Georges, where giveaways included a 32-page blad, a package of spices, and recipe postcards.”

Lynn Andriani; The Minimalist Thinks Big; Publishers Weekly (New York); Jul 25, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When the Judgment Day comes civilization will have an alibi, "I never took a human life, I only sold the fellow the gun to take it with. -Will Rogers, humorist (4 Nov 1879-1935)





