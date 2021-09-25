

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



larp PRONUNCIATION: (larp)

MEANING: noun: A role-playing game in which participants assume various characters and use costumes and props. verb intr.: 1. To play such a game. 2. To pretend to be what one is not.

ETYMOLOGY: An acronym for Live Action Role Playing. Earliest documented use: 1990.

USAGE: “If Collins is pro-choice, then I’m Baba Yaga. It’s time the political press stopped playing along with her centrist LARPing.”

Erin Gloria Ryan; It’s Time to Stop Calling Susan Collins “Pro-Choice”; The Daily Beast (New York); Sep 25, 2021.



“Chaos League, the Italian collective, created a larp about water shortages in the developing world, in which players received only half a litre of water per day.”

Neima Jahromi; The Great Pretenders; The New Yorker; May 30, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: An artist discovers his genius the day he dares not to please. -Andre Malraux, novelist, adventurer, art historian, and statesman (3 Nov 1901-1976)





