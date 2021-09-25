|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Abbreviations, acronyms, and blends
This week’s words
flak
hazmat
larp
Photo: Jane Starz
A.Word.A.Day
larp
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
An acronym for Live Action Role Playing. Earliest documented use: 1990.
USAGE:
“If Collins is pro-choice, then I’m Baba Yaga. It’s time the political press stopped playing along with her centrist LARPing.”
Erin Gloria Ryan; It’s Time to Stop Calling Susan Collins “Pro-Choice”; The Daily Beast (New York); Sep 25, 2021.
“Chaos League, the Italian collective, created a larp about water shortages in the developing world, in which players received only half a litre of water per day.”
Neima Jahromi; The Great Pretenders; The New Yorker; May 30, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:An artist discovers his genius the day he dares not to please. -Andre Malraux, novelist, adventurer, art historian, and statesman (3 Nov 1901-1976)
