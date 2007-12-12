|
Nov 2, 2022This week’s theme
Abbreviations, acronyms, and blends
This week’s words
flak
hazmat
A fashionable hazmat suit
Image: Meme
hazmat
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Dangerous material, for example, something toxic, explosive, or inflammable.
adjective: Relating to hazardous material.
ETYMOLOGY:
A shortening of hazardous + material. Earliest documented use: 1972.
USAGE:
“Charity Stinks. At least it will for Nathan Oystrick and Jordan LaVallee, a couple of AHL players who have decided to wear their hockey equipment for 27 hours because someone said it would be a fun way to raise money for a couple of charities. [They] have to play in next Wednesday’s game against Peoria Riverman then stay fully dressed overnight before practicing the next day, making appearances at a handful of Chicago restaurants and finally shedding their wretched gear at precisely 10 pm. No word on whether hazmat officials will be standing by in case of a spill.”
Allan Maki; Charity Stinks; Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Dec 12, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:His mother had often said, When you choose an action, you choose the consequences of that action. She had emphasized the corollary of this axiom even more vehemently: when you desired a consequence you had damned well better take the action that would create it. -Lois McMaster Bujold, writer (b. 2 Nov 1949)
