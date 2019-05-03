

Sorry I'm late, I had to deal with a lot of flak at work today.



flak PRONUNCIATION: (flak)

MEANING: noun:

1. Severe criticism.

2. Anti-aircraft fire.

ETYMOLOGY: An acronym of German Flugzeugabwehrkanone (anti-aircraft gun), from Flieger (flyer) + Abwehr (defense) + Kanone (gun). Earliest documented use: 1938. The word is sometimes also spelled as flack.

USAGE:

Bobbi Smith; Treasures & Pleasures; Invoke Books; 2016.



“In 2015 Uzbekistan Airways started measuring how heavy flyers were for safety reasons. But predictably, the practice has got some airlines a lot of flak from their passengers.”

The Case for Weighing Passengers Before Flights: Fat Tax; The Economist (London, UK); May 3, 2019.



"I'll take the praise or the flak, whichever comes."
Bobbi Smith; Treasures & Pleasures; Invoke Books; 2016.

"In 2015 Uzbekistan Airways started measuring how heavy flyers were for safety reasons. But predictably, the practice has got some airlines a lot of flak from their passengers."
The Case for Weighing Passengers Before Flights: Fat Tax; The Economist (London, UK); May 3, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Who is content with nothing possesses all things. -Nicolas Boileau-Despreaux, poet (1 Nov 1636-1711)





