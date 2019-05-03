|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 1, 2022This week’s theme
Abbreviations, acronyms, and blends
This week’s words
flak
Sorry I’m late, I had to deal with a lot of flak at work today.
Image: Imgflip
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
flak
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Severe criticism.
2. Anti-aircraft fire.
ETYMOLOGY:
An acronym of German Flugzeugabwehrkanone (anti-aircraft gun), from Flieger (flyer) + Abwehr (defense) + Kanone (gun). Earliest documented use: 1938. The word is sometimes also spelled as flack.
USAGE:
“I’ll take the praise or the flak, whichever comes.”
Bobbi Smith; Treasures & Pleasures; Invoke Books; 2016.
“In 2015 Uzbekistan Airways started measuring how heavy flyers were for safety reasons. But predictably, the practice has got some airlines a lot of flak from their passengers.”
The Case for Weighing Passengers Before Flights: Fat Tax; The Economist (London, UK); May 3, 2019.
See more usage examples of flak in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Who is content with nothing possesses all things. -Nicolas Boileau-Despreaux, poet (1 Nov 1636-1711)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith