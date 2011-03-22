|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words from animals
Words from animals
Chain gangs, Wyndham, Western Australia, c. 1898-1906 (detail)
Photo: State Library of Victoria
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
blackbird
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From the former use of the term blackbird for someone from the South Pacific islands. From the 1860s to 1904 they were kidnapped to mine guano in Peru and work in sugarcane and cotton plantations in Australia and Fiji, and elsewhere. Earliest documented use: 1350 (for the figurative sense of the word: 1845). Also see shanghai and barbados.
Read more about blackbirding here and here.
USAGE:
“The blackbirded islanders were often promised wages never paid and held as indentured labourers past their promised termination date.”
Tamara McLean; Vanuatu Raps Aust over Blackbirding; The Australian (Sydney, Australia); Mar 22, 2011.
See more usage examples of blackbird in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have always supported measures and principles and not men. I have acted fearless and independent and I never will regret my course. I would rather be politically buried than to be hypocritically immortalized. -Davy Crockett, frontiersman, soldier, and politician (17 Aug 1786-1836)
