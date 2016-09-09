A.Word.A.Day

chicken hawk

1. Any of various hawks believed to be preying on chickens.

2. A person who favors military action, yet has avoided military service.

From the slang usage of the word chicken for a coward and hawk for someone who pursues an aggressive policy. Earliest documented use: 1827.

See more usage examples of “I do stand for the Star-Spangled Banner. But I stay in my seat when thousands of fans stand and cheer men and women in the armed services. ... I am neither a dove nor a chicken hawk. I signed up for the Army National Guard before I graduated from high school. ... I sit simply because I think it odd that, of all the categories of Americans that we honor, we honor warriors. I’m resolved that I won’t stand until we also honor the profession that will determine whether the United States remains free -- school teachers.”Ken Eudy; Sitting Down Could Make Kaepernick Preseason MVP (Durham, North Carolina); Sep 9, 2016.See more usage examples of chicken hawk in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

