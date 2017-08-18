|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Aug 18, 2017This week’s theme
Words from animals
This week’s words
dog days
lionize
chicken hawk
blackbird
spread-eagle
The coat of arms of the United States
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
spread-eagle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
The eagle, in various positions, has been a popular bird in heraldry. A spread eagle is on the coats of arms of Germany, Poland, Romania, and the United States. Earliest documented use: 1550. Also see frogmarch.
USAGE:
“‘Residents were regularly harassed, stopped, searched; put up against a wall, the police car, the buildings, and spread-eagled,’ Futterman says.”
Lydialyle Gibson; Policing the Police; ABA Journal (Chicago, Illinois); Sep 2016.
“The Glorious Fourth began with a parade to the bandstand for a spread-eagle speech and ended with a barbecue on the edge of town.”
William Culp Darrah; Powell of the Colorado; Princeton University Press; 1951.
See more usage examples of spread-eagle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Someone needs to explain to me why wanting clean drinking water makes you an activist and why proposing to destroy water with chemical warfare doesn't make a corporation a terrorist. -Winona LaDuke, activist, environmentalist, economist, and writer (b. 18 Aug 1959)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith