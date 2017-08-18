

spread-eagle PRONUNCIATION: (SPRED-ee-guhl)

MEANING: noun: An emblematic representation of an eagle with outspread wings. verb tr.: To position someone with arms and legs stretched out. verb intr.: 1. To assume the form of a spread eagle. 2. To be boastful or bombastic in a display of nationalistic pride. adjective: 1. Lying with arms and legs stretched out. 2. Boastful or bombastic in a display of nationalistic pride.

ETYMOLOGY: The eagle, in various positions, has been a popular bird in heraldry. A spread eagle is on the coats of arms of Germany, Poland, Romania, and the United States. Earliest documented use: 1550. Also see frogmarch

“The Glorious Fourth began with a parade to the bandstand for a spread-eagle speech and ended with a barbecue on the edge of town.”

"'Residents were regularly harassed, stopped, searched; put up against a wall, the police car, the buildings, and spread-eagled,' Futterman says."
Lydialyle Gibson; Policing the Police; ABA Journal (Chicago, Illinois); Sep 2016.

"The Glorious Fourth began with a parade to the bandstand for a spread-eagle speech and ended with a barbecue on the edge of town."
William Culp Darrah; Powell of the Colorado; Princeton University Press; 1951.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Someone needs to explain to me why wanting clean drinking water makes you an activist and why proposing to destroy water with chemical warfare doesn't make a corporation a terrorist. -Winona LaDuke, activist, environmentalist, economist, and writer (b. 18 Aug 1959)





