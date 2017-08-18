  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 18, 2017
Words from animals

dog days
lionize
chicken hawk
blackbird
spread-eagle

The coat of arms of the US
The coat of arms of the United States
with Anu Garg

spread-eagle

PRONUNCIATION:
(SPRED-ee-guhl)

MEANING:
noun:An emblematic representation of an eagle with outspread wings.
verb tr.:To position someone with arms and legs stretched out.
verb intr.:1. To assume the form of a spread eagle.
 2. To be boastful or bombastic in a display of nationalistic pride.
adjective:1. Lying with arms and legs stretched out.
 2. Boastful or bombastic in a display of nationalistic pride.

ETYMOLOGY:
The eagle, in various positions, has been a popular bird in heraldry. A spread eagle is on the coats of arms of Germany, Poland, Romania, and the United States. Earliest documented use: 1550. Also see frogmarch.

USAGE:
“‘Residents were regularly harassed, stopped, searched; put up against a wall, the police car, the buildings, and spread-eagled,’ Futterman says.”
Lydialyle Gibson; Policing the Police; ABA Journal (Chicago, Illinois); Sep 2016.

“The Glorious Fourth began with a parade to the bandstand for a spread-eagle speech and ended with a barbecue on the edge of town.”
William Culp Darrah; Powell of the Colorado; Princeton University Press; 1951.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Someone needs to explain to me why wanting clean drinking water makes you an activist and why proposing to destroy water with chemical warfare doesn't make a corporation a terrorist. -Winona LaDuke, activist, environmentalist, economist, and writer (b. 18 Aug 1959)

