  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 15, 2017
This week’s theme
Words from animals

This week’s words
dog days
lionize
lion eyes
Lion eyes
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lionize

PRONUNCIATION:
(LY-uh-nyz)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To view or treat someone as an object of great importance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the view of the lion as the king of animals. From Anglo-French liun, from Latin leo, from Greek leon. From Earliest documented use: 1825.

USAGE:
“He had studied and lionized people with money, power, celebrity, and status: politicians, CEOs, financial movers and shakers.”
JL Daniels; Mirror Opposites; AuthorHouse; 2014.

See more usage examples of lionize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
O, what a tangled web we weave, / When first we practise to deceive! -Walter Scott, novelist and poet (15 Aug 1771-1832)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith