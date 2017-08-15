|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 15, 2017This week’s theme
Words from animals
This week’s words
lionize
Lion eyes
Photo: Tambako The Jaguar
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lionize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To view or treat someone as an object of great importance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the view of the lion as the king of animals. From Anglo-French liun, from Latin leo, from Greek leon. From Earliest documented use: 1825.
USAGE:
“He had studied and lionized people with money, power, celebrity, and status: politicians, CEOs, financial movers and shakers.”
JL Daniels; Mirror Opposites; AuthorHouse; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:O, what a tangled web we weave, / When first we practise to deceive! -Walter Scott, novelist and poet (15 Aug 1771-1832)
|
