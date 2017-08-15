

Words from animals



dog days

lionize



Words from animals A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lionize PRONUNCIATION: (LY-uh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To view or treat someone as an object of great importance.

ETYMOLOGY: From the view of the lion as the king of animals. From Anglo-French liun, from Latin leo, from Greek leon. From Earliest documented use: 1825.

USAGE:

"He had studied and lionized people with money, power, celebrity, and status: politicians, CEOs, financial movers and shakers."
JL Daniels; Mirror Opposites; AuthorHouse; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: O, what a tangled web we weave, / When first we practise to deceive! -Walter Scott, novelist and poet (15 Aug 1771-1832)





