betrump

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.:

1. To deceive or cheat.

2. To elude.

ETYMOLOGY:

From be- + French tromper (to deceive), which also gave us trumpery and trompe l’oeil . Earliest documented use: 1522.

USAGE:

“The site, ‘Funny or Die’, is political as hell. It’s currently helping a beTrumped and bewildered nation grapple with that stranger than fiction phenomenon.”

Steven Gaydos; Short’ Revealed Secret Plan of the Garynistas; Variety (Los Angeles); May 24, 2016.

