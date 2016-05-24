  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 21, 2022
This week’s theme
There’s a verb form for it

This week’s words
travest
anathematize
immiserate
betrump
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

betrump

PRONUNCIATION:
(be-TRUHMP)

MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To deceive or cheat.
2. To elude.

ETYMOLOGY:
From be- + French tromper (to deceive), which also gave us trumpery and trompe l’oeil. Earliest documented use: 1522.

USAGE:
“The site, ‘Funny or Die’, is political as hell. It’s currently helping a beTrumped and bewildered nation grapple with that stranger than fiction phenomenon.”
Steven Gaydos; Short’ Revealed Secret Plan of the Garynistas; Variety (Los Angeles); May 24, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Neither great poverty nor great riches will hear reason. -Henry Fielding, author (21 Apr 1707-1754)

