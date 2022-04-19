  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 19, 2022
This week’s theme
There’s a verb form for it

This week’s words
travest
anathematize
Daily word @ your site
Add the daily word to your web page. It is free.
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

anathematize

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-NATH-uh-muh-tyz)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To denounce, condemn, or curse.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French anathematiser, from Latin anathematizare (to ban, curse, or detest), from Greek anathematizein (to curse), from anathema (something devoted to evil). Earliest documented use: 1473.

USAGE:
“Korak looked searchingly down upon her, mentally anathematizing the broad-brimmed hat that hid her features from his eyes.”
Edgar Rice Burroughs; The Son of Tarzan; A.C. McClurg; 1915.

See more usage examples of anathematize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (b. 19 Apr 1931)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith