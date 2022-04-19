|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Apr 19, 2022This week’s theme
There’s a verb form for it
This week’s words
anathematize
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
anathematize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To denounce, condemn, or curse.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French anathematiser, from Latin anathematizare (to ban, curse, or detest), from Greek anathematizein (to curse), from anathema (something devoted to evil). Earliest documented use: 1473.
USAGE:
“Korak looked searchingly down upon her, mentally anathematizing the broad-brimmed hat that hid her features from his eyes.”
Edgar Rice Burroughs; The Son of Tarzan; A.C. McClurg; 1915.
See more usage examples of anathematize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (b. 19 Apr 1931)
|
