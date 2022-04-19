

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



anathematize PRONUNCIATION: (uh-NATH-uh-muh-tyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To denounce, condemn, or curse.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle French anathematiser, from Latin anathematizare (to ban, curse, or detest), from Greek anathematizein (to curse), from anathema (something devoted to evil). Earliest documented use: 1473.

USAGE:

Edgar Rice Burroughs; The Son of Tarzan; A.C. McClurg; 1915.



Edgar Rice Burroughs; The Son of Tarzan; A.C. McClurg; 1915.

"Korak looked searchingly down upon her, mentally anathematizing the broad-brimmed hat that hid her features from his eyes."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (b. 19 Apr 1931)





