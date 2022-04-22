|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 22, 2022This week’s theme
There’s a verb form for it
This week’s words
travest
anathematize
immiserate
betrump
manuscribe
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
manuscribe
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To write by hand.
2. To autograph.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from manuscript, from manus (hand) + scribere (to write). Ultimately from the Indo-European root skribh- (to cut, separate, or sift), which also gave us subscribe, scripture, scribble, describe, circumflex, and circumspect. Earliest documented use: 1649.
USAGE:
“This explains the litany of [letters] ... which he so loved as patricianly to manuscribe after his name.”
James Joyce; Finnegans Wake; Faber and Faber; 1939.
“I dare say it could be made bigger; but I know what 100 pages of copy, bright consummate copy, imply behind the scenes of weary manuscribing.”
Robert Louis Stevenson; The Letters of Robert Louis Stevenson to His Family and Friends, Volume 1; Methuen; 1901.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Politeness is the art of choosing among your thoughts. -Madame de Stael, writer (22 Apr 1766-1817)
