manuscribe PRONUNCIATION: (MAN-yuh-skryb)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To write by hand.

2. To autograph.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from manuscript, from manus (hand) + scribere (to write). Ultimately from the Indo-European root skribh- (to cut, separate, or sift), which also gave us subscribe, scripture, scribble, describe, circumflex, and circumspect. Earliest documented use: 1649.

USAGE: “This explains the litany of [letters] ... which he so loved as patricianly to manuscribe after his name.”

James Joyce; Finnegans Wake; Faber and Faber; 1939.



“I dare say it could be made bigger; but I know what 100 pages of copy, bright consummate copy, imply behind the scenes of weary manuscribing.”

Robert Louis Stevenson; The Letters of Robert Louis Stevenson to His Family and Friends, Volume 1; Methuen; 1901.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Politeness is the art of choosing among your thoughts. -Madame de Stael, writer (22 Apr 1766-1817)





