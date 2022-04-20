|
There’s a verb form for it
immiserate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To impoverish or to make miserable.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from immiseration (impoverishment), loan translation of German Verelendung (impoverishment). The word is from in- (into) + miserable, from Latin miserari (to pity), from miser (pitiable, wretched). Earliest documented use: 1956.
USAGE:
“He also asks whether revolutionaries elevate or immiserate their populations.”
Western Hemisphere; Foreign Affairs (New York); Nov/Dec 2021.
“He immiserates the Earth, Roger. We all ten billion immiserate the Earth by being here.”
Carter Scholz; Gypsy; PM Press; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The belief in the possibility of a short decisive war appears to be one of the most ancient and dangerous of human illusions. -Robert Lynd, writer (20 Apr 1879-1949)
