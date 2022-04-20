

travest

anathematize

immiserate





immiserate PRONUNCIATION: (i-MIZ-uh-rayt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To impoverish or to make miserable.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from immiseration (impoverishment), loan translation of German Verelendung (impoverishment). The word is from in- (into) + miserable, from Latin miserari (to pity), from miser (pitiable, wretched). Earliest documented use: 1956.

USAGE: “He also asks whether revolutionaries elevate or immiserate their populations.”

Western Hemisphere; Foreign Affairs (New York); Nov/Dec 2021.



“He immiserates the Earth, Roger. We all ten billion immiserate the Earth by being here.”

Carter Scholz; Gypsy; PM Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The belief in the possibility of a short decisive war appears to be one of the most ancient and dangerous of human illusions. -Robert Lynd, writer (20 Apr 1879-1949)





