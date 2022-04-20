  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 20, 2022
This week’s theme
There’s a verb form for it

This week’s words
travest
anathematize
immiserate
with Anu Garg

immiserate

PRONUNCIATION:
(i-MIZ-uh-rayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To impoverish or to make miserable.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from immiseration (impoverishment), loan translation of German Verelendung (impoverishment). The word is from in- (into) + miserable, from Latin miserari (to pity), from miser (pitiable, wretched). Earliest documented use: 1956.

USAGE:
“He also asks whether revolutionaries elevate or immiserate their populations.”
Western Hemisphere; Foreign Affairs (New York); Nov/Dec 2021.

“He immiserates the Earth, Roger. We all ten billion immiserate the Earth by being here.”
Carter Scholz; Gypsy; PM Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The belief in the possibility of a short decisive war appears to be one of the most ancient and dangerous of human illusions. -Robert Lynd, writer (20 Apr 1879-1949)

