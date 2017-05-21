

trompe l’oeil PRONUNCIATION: (tromp loi)

MEANING: noun:

1. A style of painting in which objects are rendered in extremely realistic detail, giving an illusion of reality.

2. A painting, mural, etc., made in this style.

ETYMOLOGY: From French, literally “fools the eye”, from tromper (to deceive) + le (the) + oeil (eye). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE:

William Friedkin; In Search of Marcel Proust; The New York Times Magazine; May 21, 2017.



William Friedkin; In Search of Marcel Proust; The New York Times Magazine; May 21, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You have to hold your audience in writing to the very end -- much more than in talking, when people have to be polite and listen to you. -Brenda Ueland, writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)





