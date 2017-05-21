|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 24, 2018This week’s theme
Words related to the eye
This week’s words
ullage
trompe l'oeil
The reverse of a framed painting
(It’s not a photograph of the reverse of a framed painting)
Art: Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts, 1670
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
trompe l’oeil
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A style of painting in which objects are rendered in extremely realistic detail, giving an illusion of reality.
2. A painting, mural, etc., made in this style.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French, literally “fools the eye”, from tromper (to deceive) + le (the) + oeil (eye). Earliest documented use: 1889.
USAGE:
“The suite had ... an elegant chandelier hung from a trompe l’oeil ceiling of blue sky with puffy clouds.”
William Friedkin; In Search of Marcel Proust; The New York Times Magazine; May 21, 2017.
See more usage examples of trompe l’oeil in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You have to hold your audience in writing to the very end -- much more than in talking, when people have to be polite and listen to you. -Brenda Ueland, writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith