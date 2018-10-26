

A red-eye flight (wood duck) Photo: Mick Thompson



red-eye PRONUNCIATION: (RED-eye)

MEANING: noun:

1. The phenomenon of a person’s eyes appearing red in a photograph taken with a flash.

2. A late-night flight or overnight flight.

ETYMOLOGY: An airplane flight that takes place in the night is called a red-eye because it deprives travelers of a full-night’s sleep and as a result may cause bloodshot eyes. Earliest documented use, for 1: 1966, for 2: 1964.

USAGE:

Janice Maynard; Billionaire’s Borrowed Baby; Harlequin; 2011.



"As she sat down beside him, she heard a quiet snore. He must have taken the red-eye. Poor guy. She'd let him sleep."
Janice Maynard; Billionaire's Borrowed Baby; Harlequin; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is one tradition in America I am proud to inherit. It is our first freedom and the truest expression of our Americanism: the ability to dissent without fear. It is our right to utter the words, "I disagree." We must feel at liberty to speak those words to our neighbors, our clergy, our educators, our news media, our lawmakers and, above all, to the one among us we elect President. -Natalie Merchant, musician and poet (b. 26 Oct 1963)





