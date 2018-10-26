  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 26, 2018
This week's theme
Words related to the eye

This week's words
prosopopeia
ullage
trompe l'oeil
ocellus
red-eye

red-eye
A red-eye flight (wood duck)
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

red-eye

PRONUNCIATION:
(RED-eye)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The phenomenon of a person’s eyes appearing red in a photograph taken with a flash.
2. A late-night flight or overnight flight.

ETYMOLOGY:
An airplane flight that takes place in the night is called a red-eye because it deprives travelers of a full-night’s sleep and as a result may cause bloodshot eyes. Earliest documented use, for 1: 1966, for 2: 1964.

USAGE:
“As she sat down beside him, she heard a quiet snore. He must have taken the red-eye. Poor guy. She’d let him sleep.”
Janice Maynard; Billionaire’s Borrowed Baby; Harlequin; 2011.

See more usage examples of red-eye in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is one tradition in America I am proud to inherit. It is our first freedom and the truest expression of our Americanism: the ability to dissent without fear. It is our right to utter the words, "I disagree." We must feel at liberty to speak those words to our neighbors, our clergy, our educators, our news media, our lawmakers and, above all, to the one among us we elect President. -Natalie Merchant, musician and poet (b. 26 Oct 1963)

