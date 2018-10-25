|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 25, 2018
Words related to the eye
This week’s words
ullage
trompe l'oeil
ocellus
Photo: Susan Ford Collins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ocellus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A small simple eye common to invertebrates.
2. An eyelike colored spot on an animal (as on peacock feathers, butterfly wings, fish, etc.) or on a leaf of a plant.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ocellus (little eye), diminutive of oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1819.
USAGE:
“Each octagonal ocellus in the turtle’s shell grew like a tiny flower.”
G.W. Hawkes; Semaphore; MacMurray & Beck; 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Those who compare the age in which their lot has fallen with a golden age which exists only in imagination, may talk of degeneracy and decay; but no man who is correctly informed as to the past, will be disposed to take a morose or desponding view of the present. -Thomas Babington Macaulay, author and statesman (25 Oct 1800-1859)
