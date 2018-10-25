

ocellus PRONUNCIATION: (o-SEL-uhs)

MEANING: noun:

1. A small simple eye common to invertebrates.

2. An eyelike colored spot on an animal (as on peacock feathers, butterfly wings, fish, etc.) or on a leaf of a plant.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ocellus (little eye), diminutive of oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1819.

USAGE:

G.W. Hawkes; Semaphore; MacMurray & Beck; 1998.



"Each octagonal ocellus in the turtle's shell grew like a tiny flower."
G.W. Hawkes; Semaphore; MacMurray & Beck; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Those who compare the age in which their lot has fallen with a golden age which exists only in imagination, may talk of degeneracy and decay; but no man who is correctly informed as to the past, will be disposed to take a morose or desponding view of the present. -Thomas Babington Macaulay, author and statesman (25 Oct 1800-1859)





