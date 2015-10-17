|
Words related to the eye
ullage
Photo: Arnaud Clerget / Wikimedia
ullage
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The amount of liquid by which a container falls short of being full.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French ouillage/eullage, from ouiller/eullier (to fill a cask), from ouil (eye, hole), from Latin oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1444.
USAGE:
“Too much ullage can be a sign of evaporation, and that’s not good.”
Mark Shanahan; A Finely Honed Palate; Boston Globe; Oct 17, 2015.
