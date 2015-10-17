

ullage PRONUNCIATION: (UL-ij)

MEANING: noun: The amount of liquid by which a container falls short of being full.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French ouillage/eullage, from ouiller/eullier (to fill a cask), from ouil (eye, hole), from Latin oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1444.

USAGE:

"Too much ullage can be a sign of evaporation, and that's not good."
Mark Shanahan; A Finely Honed Palate; Boston Globe; Oct 17, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Remember, we all stumble, every one of us. That's why it's a comfort to go hand in hand. -Emily Kimbrough, author and broadcaster (23 Oct 1899-1989)





