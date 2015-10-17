  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 23, 2018
This week’s theme
Words related to the eye

This week’s words
prosopopeia
ullage
ullage
Photo: Arnaud Clerget / Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ullage

PRONUNCIATION:
(UL-ij)

MEANING:
noun: The amount of liquid by which a container falls short of being full.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French ouillage/eullage, from ouiller/eullier (to fill a cask), from ouil (eye, hole), from Latin oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1444.

USAGE:
“Too much ullage can be a sign of evaporation, and that’s not good.”
Mark Shanahan; A Finely Honed Palate; Boston Globe; Oct 17, 2015.

See more usage examples of ullage in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Remember, we all stumble, every one of us. That's why it's a comfort to go hand in hand. -Emily Kimbrough, author and broadcaster (23 Oct 1899-1989)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith