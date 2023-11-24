  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 24, 2023
Self-referential words

monosemous
double-barreled
exolete
pentasyllabic
back-form

Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

back-form

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAK-form)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To make a word by dropping an apparent affix from a longer word.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from back-formation.Earliest documented use: 1911.

NOTES:
The word make has been with us from at least 1150. We later added the suffix -er to make maker (from 1297). Had maker come first, and we made make from it by removing a part, that would be a back-formation.

To back-form is to coin a new word (usually a verb) by removing an actual or supposed affix from another word (usually a noun). Examples:

the verb burgle, formed from the noun burglar
the verb emote, formed from the noun emotion
the verb vacuum clean, formed from the noun vacuum cleaner

The word back-form itself is back-formed from back-formation.

USAGE:
“The verb edit was back-formed from editor.”
R.M.W. Dixon; Making New Words; Oxford University Press; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
People rarely win wars; governments rarely lose them. -Arundhati Roy, author (b. 24 Nov 1961)

