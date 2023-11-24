|
A.Word.A.Day
back-form
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To make a word by dropping an apparent affix from a longer word.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from back-formation.Earliest documented use: 1911.
NOTES:
The word make has been with us from at least 1150. We later added the suffix -er to make maker (from 1297). Had maker come first, and we made make from it by removing a part, that would be a back-formation.
To back-form is to coin a new word (usually a verb) by removing an actual or supposed affix from another word (usually a noun). Examples:
the verb burgle, formed from the noun burglar
the verb emote, formed from the noun emotion
the verb vacuum clean, formed from the noun vacuum cleaner
The word back-form itself is back-formed from back-formation.
USAGE:
“The verb edit was back-formed from editor.”
R.M.W. Dixon; Making New Words; Oxford University Press; 2014.
