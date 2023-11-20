

Nov 20, 2023 This week’s theme

Self-referential words



This week’s words

monosemous



The Monosemous Express: It stops only at one station. Illustration: Anu Garg + AI

Previous week’s theme

Well-traveled words Self-referential words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Words are cheap -- it’s action that counts. In this world full of do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do, there are some that practice what they preach.



I’m talking about self-referential words. Also known as autological or self-descriptive words.



Whatever you call them, such words, like such people, are a rarity.



Monosyllabic is a hypocrite (mon-uh-si-LAB-ik: five syllables: 5!), while its cousin polysyllabic knows the importance of keeping one’s word.



The word brief, is brief, just one syllable. Maybe hyphenated and non-hyphenated can learn something, both of which are the opposite of what they claim to be.



What are your fave self-referential words? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org (include your location: city, state). monosemous PRONUNCIATION: (mon-uh-SEE-muhs)

MEANING: adjective: Having only one meaning.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek mono- (one) + sema (sign). Earliest documented use: 1975.

USAGE:

Daniel Saldaña París; Among Strange Victims; Coffee House Press; 2016.



See more usage examples of “[R]eason is confined to a monosemous logic, and the most sensible people choose their actions based on cause-and-effect calculations.”Daniel Saldaña París;; Coffee House Press; 2016.See more usage examples of monosemous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The truth isn't always beauty, but the hunger for it is. -Nadine Gordimer, novelist, Nobel laureate (20 Nov 1923-2014)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate