|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 20, 2023This week’s theme
Self-referential words
This week’s words
The Monosemous Express: It stops only at one station.
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Previous week’s theme
Well-traveled words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Words are cheap -- it’s action that counts. In this world full of do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do, there are some that practice what they preach.
I’m talking about self-referential words. Also known as autological or self-descriptive words.
Whatever you call them, such words, like such people, are a rarity.
Monosyllabic is a hypocrite (mon-uh-si-LAB-ik: five syllables: 5!), while its cousin polysyllabic knows the importance of keeping one’s word.
The word brief, is brief, just one syllable. Maybe hyphenated and non-hyphenated can learn something, both of which are the opposite of what they claim to be.
What are your fave self-referential words? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org (include your location: city, state).
monosemous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having only one meaning.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek mono- (one) + sema (sign). Earliest documented use: 1975.
USAGE:
“[R]eason is confined to a monosemous logic, and the most sensible people choose their actions based on cause-and-effect calculations.”
Daniel Saldaña París; Among Strange Victims; Coffee House Press; 2016.
See more usage examples of monosemous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The truth isn't always beauty, but the hunger for it is. -Nadine Gordimer, novelist, Nobel laureate (20 Nov 1923-2014)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith