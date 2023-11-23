

Nov 23, 2023 This week’s theme

Self-referential words



This week’s words

monosemous

double-barreled

exolete

pentasyllabic



pentasyllabic PRONUNCIATION: (pen-tuh-si-LAB-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Having five syllables.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek penta- (five) + syllabic, from syllabe (syllable). Earliest documented use: 1771.

NOTES: The word fifteen-lettered has 15 letters and seventeen-lettered has 17. The word odd has an odd number of letters, while even has an even number of letters. There’s still some truth and justice in this world!

USAGE:

Peter Burt; Confessions; Lulu; 2014.



See more usage examples of pentasyllabic in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To seek understanding before taking action, yet to trust my instincts when action is called for. Never to avoid danger from fear, never to seek out danger for its own sake. Never to conform to fashion from fear of eccentricity, never to be eccentric from fear of conformity. -Steven Brust, novelist (b. 23 Nov 1955)





