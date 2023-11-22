  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 22, 2023
This week’s theme
Self-referential words

This week’s words
monosemous
double-barreled
exolete
exolete
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

exolete

PRONUNCIATION:
(EK-suh-leet, ek-suh-LEET)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Obsolete.
2. Stale.
3. Faded.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exoletus , past participle of exolescere (to be obsolete), from ex- (out) + -olescere (to grow). Earliest documented use: 1611.

NOTES:
The latest usage of this word we were able to find is from 1689, more than 300 years ago. The word exolete is exolete. Save the word! Put it to use in your letters, blogs, memos, contracts, and novels.

USAGE:
“I have declaimed so vehemently against the use of exolete and interpolated repetitions of old fables in poetry.”
Abraham Cowley (Translation: Nahum Tate); Six Books of Plants; Charles Harper; 1689.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What loneliness is more lonely than distrust? -George Eliot (pen name of Mary Ann Evans), novelist (22 Nov 1819-1880)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith