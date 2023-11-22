|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 22, 2023
Self-referential words
double-barreled
exolete
exolete
exolete
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Obsolete.
2. Stale.
3. Faded.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exoletus , past participle of exolescere (to be obsolete), from ex- (out) + -olescere (to grow). Earliest documented use: 1611.
NOTES:
The latest usage of this word we were able to find is from 1689, more than 300 years ago. The word exolete is exolete. Save the word! Put it to use in your letters, blogs, memos, contracts, and novels.
USAGE:
“I have declaimed so vehemently against the use of exolete and interpolated repetitions of old fables in poetry.”
Abraham Cowley (Translation: Nahum Tate); Six Books of Plants; Charles Harper; 1689.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What loneliness is more lonely than distrust? -George Eliot (pen name of Mary Ann Evans), novelist (22 Nov 1819-1880)
