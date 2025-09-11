A.Word.A.Day

arboricide

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: The killing of a tree.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin arbor (tree) + -cide (killing). Earliest documented use: 1899.

NOTES:

Save the trees. They give us shade, fruit, and the occasional squirrel drama to watch. They also keep us alive. Studies show that fewer trees can literally cut lives short. See: How Removing Trees Can Kill You (PBS News).

USAGE:

“In 2021 another incident of neighborly arboricide in Camden, Maine, a town next to Rockport, resulted in more than $1 million in a legal settlement and fines after the industrial herbicide a couple used to kill a neighbor’s oaks leached onto a public beach.”

Elizabeth Williamson; Did a Brooklyn Couple Kill a Neighbor’s Trees for a Better View in Maine?; The New York Times; Sep 11, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: