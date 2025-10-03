

Oct 3, 2025 This week’s theme

There is a word for it



This week’s words

arboricide

barbatulous

pseudonymuncle

whoness

pennyweighter



Image: eBay There is a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pennyweighter PRONUNCIATION: (PEN-ee-way-tuhr)

MEANING: noun: One who steals jewelry, especially by substituting a fake for the real one.

ETYMOLOGY: From pennyweight jewelry, from pennyweight, the weight of a silver penny (1⁄240 of a pound). Earliest documented use: 1886.

NOTES: The pennyweighter’s motto: All that glitters is not yours anymore. Read details of pennyweighters stealing jewelry at a home and at a store

USAGE: “And he’d look at the dune store ring the pennyweighter had managed to substitute for a diamond one.”

Fredric Brown; Mostly Murder; EP Dutton; 1953.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to bring the truth back. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)





