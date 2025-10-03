  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 3, 2025
This week’s theme
There is a word for it

This week’s words
arboricide
barbatulous
pseudonymuncle
whoness
pennyweighter

pennyweighter
A Civil War era 2 pennyweight token
Image: eBay
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pennyweighter

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEN-ee-way-tuhr)

MEANING:
noun: One who steals jewelry, especially by substituting a fake for the real one.

ETYMOLOGY:
From pennyweight jewelry, from pennyweight, the weight of a silver penny (1⁄240 of a pound). Earliest documented use: 1886.

NOTES:
The pennyweighter’s motto: All that glitters is not yours anymore. Read details of pennyweighters stealing jewelry at a home and at a store.

USAGE:
“And he’d look at the dune store ring the pennyweighter had managed to substitute for a diamond one.”
Fredric Brown; Mostly Murder; EP Dutton; 1953.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to bring the truth back. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith