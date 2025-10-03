|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 3, 2025This week’s theme
There is a word for it
This week’s words
arboricide
barbatulous
pseudonymuncle
whoness
pennyweighter
A Civil War era 2 pennyweight token
Image: eBay
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pennyweighter
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who steals jewelry, especially by substituting a fake for the real one.
ETYMOLOGY:
From pennyweight jewelry, from pennyweight, the weight of a silver penny (1⁄240 of a pound). Earliest documented use: 1886.
NOTES:
The pennyweighter’s motto: All that glitters is not yours anymore. Read details of pennyweighters stealing jewelry at a home and at a store.
USAGE:
“And he’d look at the dune store ring the pennyweighter had managed to substitute for a diamond one.”
Fredric Brown; Mostly Murder; EP Dutton; 1953.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Once a country is habituated to liars, it takes generations to bring the truth back. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith