Oct 2, 2025 This week’s theme

There is a word for it



This week’s words

arboricide

barbatulous

pseudonymuncle

whoness



There is a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



whoness PRONUNCIATION: (HOO-nis)

MEANING: noun: The essence of a person.

ETYMOLOGY: From who, from Old English hwa + -ness (quality). Earliest documented use: 1922.

NOTES: It’s that ineffable quality that makes you you and me me. Not your résumé, not your driver’s license photo, but the sparkle (or snarkle) that can’t be faked. It’s the part of you that survives a bad hair day. The metaphysical equivalent of caller ID. See also, whatness

USAGE: “Don’t confuse your whoness with your whatness, [Monique Greenwood] warns. ‘You can’t let what you do define who you are. In other words, your job and material things should not be the definition of who you are.’”

Lateefah Fleming; Hosting From a Haven in the Hood; Black Issues Book Review (Fairfax, Virginia); Nov/Dec 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When I despair, I remember that all through history, the way of truth and love has always won. There have been murderers and tyrants, and for a time they can seem invincible. But in the end they always fall. Think of it, always. -Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)





