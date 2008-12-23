|
kindler
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A person or thing that starts a fire.
2. A person or thing that inspires, incites, or arouses.
ETYMOLOGY:
Probably from Old Norse kynda (to ignite). Earliest documented use: 1439.
USAGE:
“Dispatchers informed the officers that they had received information from Christopher Kindler that Jason Kindler had burned down his house.”
Meredith Tho; Amherst Man Faces Arson Charge for Blaze at Own Home; Stevens Point Journal (Wisconsin); Dec 23, 2008.
“But sport gives a nation heroes and role models and exhilaration. It is a source of health and fitness. It moves youth from the streets to the soccer fields and the baseball diamonds. It is a kindler of dreams.”
Lawrence Martin; The Politicization of Professional Sports Is a Home Run for Society; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 15, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Can anything be sadder than work left unfinished? Yes, work never begun. -Christina Rossetti, poet (5 Dec 1830-1894)
