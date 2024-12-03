

mimetic

gobbledygook



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gobbledygook PRONUNCIATION: (GOB-uhl-dee-gook)

MEANING: noun: Speech or writing marked by jargon, circumlocution, or unintelligible terms.

ETYMOLOGY: Probably from gobble, representing a turkey’s gobble. Earliest documented use: 1944.

USAGE:

Joe Klein; Primary Colors; Random House; 1996.



"They gave me some technical gobbledygook that was impossible to understand."
Joe Klein; Primary Colors; Random House; 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A belief in a supernatural source of evil is not necessary; men alone are quite capable of every wickedness. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)





