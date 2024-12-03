|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 3, 2024This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
gobbledygook
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gobbledygook
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Speech or writing marked by jargon, circumlocution, or unintelligible terms.
ETYMOLOGY:
Probably from gobble, representing a turkey’s gobble. Earliest documented use: 1944.
USAGE:
“They gave me some technical gobbledygook that was impossible to understand.”
Joe Klein; Primary Colors; Random House; 1996.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A belief in a supernatural source of evil is not necessary; men alone are quite capable of every wickedness. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)
