Dec 3, 2024
mimetic
gobbledygook
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
gobbledygook

PRONUNCIATION:
(GOB-uhl-dee-gook)

MEANING:
noun: Speech or writing marked by jargon, circumlocution, or unintelligible terms.

ETYMOLOGY:
Probably from gobble, representing a turkey's gobble. Earliest documented use: 1944.

USAGE:
"They gave me some technical gobbledygook that was impossible to understand."
Joe Klein; Primary Colors; Random House; 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A belief in a supernatural source of evil is not necessary; men alone are quite capable of every wickedness. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)

