fairy-tale PRONUNCIATION: (FER-ee-tayl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Referring to a situation where improbable events lead to a happy ending.

2. Relating to a story with fantastical, untrue, or idealized elements.

ETYMOLOGY: From fairy, from Latin fata (the Fates), plural of fatum (fate) + tale, from Old English talu (story). Earliest documented use: 1904.

NOTES:



Fairy tales have long shaped our ideas of magic, destiny, and happy (or pre-Disney, sometimes gruesome or tragic) endings. Some of the fairy tale characters, in turn, have become words in the English language. Check out these words inspired from fairy tales: here and here

USAGE:

Warren Jordan; Now’s the Time for the Dragons to Get Out of the NRLW Starting Blocks; Illawarra Mercury (Wollongong, Australia); Aug 11, 2024.



“[The Tibetan films] showed neither a mystery-land of fairy-tale splendour, as the West believed, nor barbarous peasants, as the Han Chinese occupiers thought.”

The Long Take; The Economist (London, UK); May 20, 2023.



"It was the fairy-tale ending. I couldn't have asked for anything better really," [Tyla] King said.
Warren Jordan; Now's the Time for the Dragons to Get Out of the NRLW Starting Blocks; Illawarra Mercury (Wollongong, Australia); Aug 11, 2024.

"[The Tibetan films] showed neither a mystery-land of fairy-tale splendour, as the West believed, nor barbarous peasants, as the Han Chinese occupiers thought."
The Long Take; The Economist (London, UK); May 20, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The forest was shrinking but the trees kept voting for the axe for the axe was clever and convinced the trees that because his handle was made of wood he was one of them. -Turkish proverb





