Feb 26, 2025This week’s theme
Our own Wordle-style game
This week’s words
A page from Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!
Image: Random House
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
crunk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Intoxicated.
2. Crazy.
3. Excited.
4. Wonderful.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Possibly a nonstandard past tense of crank, a variation of drunk, or a blend of crazy + drunk. Earliest documented use: 1972.
NOTES:
The first recorded use of crunk appears in Dr. Seuss’s 1972 book Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now! where it describes a strange vehicle. This early usage seems unrelated to the later senses of the word. The word is also the name of a hip-hop subgenre, characterized by heavy bass call-and-response chants, and accelerated tempos.
USAGE:
“Blow a .08, you’re drunk. Blow a .18? You’re crunk: Some Memphis police officers got crunk over the weekend.
About 4 am Friday they were called to ... where a white pickup being driven the wrong way had crashed into a building.
The driver, a 31-year-old Florence, Ala., man, was -- in copspeak -- ‘glassy-eyed, unsteady on his feet, with the odor of intoxicant on his breath and person.’
His name? Samuel Crunk.”
Daybreak; The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tennessee); May 18, 2005.
[See nominative determinism.]
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Men hate those to whom they have to lie. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)
|
