crunk PRONUNCIATION: (kruhnk)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Intoxicated.

2. Crazy.

3. Excited.

4. Wonderful.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Possibly a nonstandard past tense of crank, a variation of drunk, or a blend of crazy + drunk. Earliest documented use: 1972.

NOTES: The first recorded use of crunk appears in Dr. Seuss’s 1972 book Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now! where it describes a strange vehicle. This early usage seems unrelated to the later senses of the word. The word is also the name of a hip-hop subgenre, characterized by heavy bass call-and-response chants, and accelerated tempos.

USAGE:

About 4 am Friday they were called to ... where a white pickup being driven the wrong way had crashed into a building.

The driver, a 31-year-old Florence, Ala., man, was -- in copspeak -- ‘glassy-eyed, unsteady on his feet, with the odor of intoxicant on his breath and person.’

His name? Samuel Crunk.”

Daybreak; The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tennessee); May 18, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men hate those to whom they have to lie. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)





