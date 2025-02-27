

crwth PRONUNCIATION: (krooth)

MEANING: noun: An ancient stringed instrument that’s typically associated with Welsh music. Also called a crowd.

ETYMOLOGY: From Welsh. Earliest documented use: 1837.

USAGE: “Other curiosities include ... a crwth, the missing link between the Greek lyre and bowed and plucked medieval instruments.”

Adele Freedman; Musical Magic a Treat for the Eyes; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Dec 9, 1980.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The things we admire in men, kindness and generosity, openness, honesty, understanding and feeling are the concomitants of failure in our system. And those traits we detest, sharpness, greed, acquisitiveness, meanness, egotism and self-interest are the traits of success. And while men admire the quality of the first they love the produce of the second. -John Steinbeck, novelist, Nobel laureate (27 Feb 1902-1968)





