Feb 28, 2025
This week's theme
Our own Wordle-style game

This week's words


cwtch
“We all love a snuggle,
Who’d like a squeeze?
Fancy a cwtch?
Hands up please!”

Poem: Sarah KilBride
Illustration: James Munro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cwtch

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuch [u as in push or bush])

MEANING:
noun:1. A hiding place, such as a cupboard or a cubbyhole.
 2. A hug or a cuddle.
verb tr.:To hug or cuddle.
verb intr.:1. To crouch down.
 2. To hide.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Welsh cwtsh (hug, cuddle, recess, hiding place). Earliest documented use: 1890.

USAGE:
“Oh, lovely Catherine Zeta-Jones,
You make me tingle in my bones.
Fancy a cwtch with me tomorrow,
Or must I wear the Mask of Sorrow?”
Week 649: Across the Wide What?; The Washington Post; Feb 12, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is good to rub and polish your mind against that of others. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)

