

Feb 28, 2025 This week’s theme

Our own Wordle-style game



This week’s words





“We all love a snuggle,

Who’d like a squeeze?

Fancy a cwtch?

Hands up please!”



Poem: Sarah KilBride

Illustration: James Munro Poster: Graffeg Books Our own Wordle-style game A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cwtch PRONUNCIATION: (kuch [u as in push or bush])

MEANING: noun: 1. A hiding place, such as a cupboard or a cubbyhole. 2. A hug or a cuddle. verb tr.: To hug or cuddle. verb intr.: 1. To crouch down. 2. To hide.

ETYMOLOGY: From Welsh cwtsh (hug, cuddle, recess, hiding place). Earliest documented use: 1890.

USAGE: “Oh, lovely Catherine Zeta-Jones,

You make me tingle in my bones.

Fancy a cwtch with me tomorrow,

Or must I wear the Mask of Sorrow?”

Week 649: Across the Wide What?; The Washington Post; Feb 12, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is good to rub and polish your mind against that of others. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate