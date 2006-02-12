|
A.Word.A.Day
“We all love a snuggle,
Who’d like a squeeze?
Fancy a cwtch?
Hands up please!”
Poem: Sarah KilBride
Illustration: James Munro
Poster: Graffeg Books
cwtch
cwtch
ETYMOLOGY:
From Welsh cwtsh (hug, cuddle, recess, hiding place). Earliest documented use: 1890.
USAGE:
“Oh, lovely Catherine Zeta-Jones,
You make me tingle in my bones.
Fancy a cwtch with me tomorrow,
Or must I wear the Mask of Sorrow?”
Week 649: Across the Wide What?; The Washington Post; Feb 12, 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is good to rub and polish your mind against that of others. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)
