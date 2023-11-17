

Nov 17, 2023 This week’s theme

Well-traveled words



This week’s words

angary

serenade

Zion

assassin

aprosexia



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Well-traveled words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



aprosexia PRONUNCIATION: (ap-ruh-SEK-see-uh)

MEANING: noun: The inability to concentrate.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin aprosexia, from Dutch aprosexia, from Greek prosekhein (to turn one’s attention). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE: “He was exhausted by the effort of concentration. ... The doctors suspected he had simulated the symptoms of aprosexia in order to be declared medically unfit.”

Paul Colize (Translation: Louise Rogers Lalaurie); Back Up; Point Blank; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Through others, we become ourselves. -Lev Vygotsky, psychologist (17 Nov 1896-1934)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate