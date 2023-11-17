|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 17, 2023This week’s theme
Well-traveled words
This week’s words
angary
serenade
Zion
assassin
aprosexia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
aprosexia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The inability to concentrate.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aprosexia, from Dutch aprosexia, from Greek prosekhein (to turn one’s attention). Earliest documented use: 1889.
USAGE:
“He was exhausted by the effort of concentration. ... The doctors suspected he had simulated the symptoms of aprosexia in order to be declared medically unfit.”
Paul Colize (Translation: Louise Rogers Lalaurie); Back Up; Point Blank; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Through others, we become ourselves. -Lev Vygotsky, psychologist (17 Nov 1896-1934)
