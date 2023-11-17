  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 17, 2023
This week’s theme
Well-traveled words

This week’s words
angary
serenade
Zion
assassin
aprosexia

aprosexia
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

aprosexia

PRONUNCIATION:
(ap-ruh-SEK-see-uh)

MEANING:
noun: The inability to concentrate.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aprosexia, from Dutch aprosexia, from Greek prosekhein (to turn one’s attention). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE:
“He was exhausted by the effort of concentration. ... The doctors suspected he had simulated the symptoms of aprosexia in order to be declared medically unfit.”
Paul Colize (Translation: Louise Rogers Lalaurie); Back Up; Point Blank; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Through others, we become ourselves. -Lev Vygotsky, psychologist (17 Nov 1896-1934)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith