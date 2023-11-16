  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 16, 2023
Well-traveled words

assassin
Et tu Brute (Death of Caesar), 1888
Julius Caesar and Marcus Brutus, one of Caesar’s assassins
Art: William Holmes Sullivan
with Anu Garg

assassin

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-SAS-in)

MEANING:
noun: A person who kills someone important, especially for political or ideological reasons.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French assassin, from Latin assassinus, from Arabic hashshashin (hashish user). The word arose from the myth that members of the Nizari sect killed under the influence of hashish. Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE:
“I’m a hired assassin, I carry a tommy gun in a violin case! ... They call me Killer, Killer Wingfield, I’m leading a double-life, a simple, honest warehouse worker by day, by night a dynamic czar of the underworld, Mother.”
Tennessee Williams; The Glass Menagerie; 1944.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It has always seemed to me that the test of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)

