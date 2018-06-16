|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 14, 2023This week’s theme
Well-traveled words
This week’s words
serenade
Art: Theo Michael
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
serenade
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From French sérénade, from Italian serenata, from sereno (serene), from Latin serenus (calm). Earliest documented use: 1649.
NOTES:
One of the best examples of a serenade is Mozart’s Serenade No. 13 for strings in G major, commonly known as Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. Traditionally, serenades are performed in the evening, often under the windows of one’s love interest. If the object of your love is a morning person, we recommend singing an aubade, the morning equivalent.
USAGE:
“Fans serenaded their team bus through the streets after a recent win against Asante Ko to ko, their great rivals. ‘Never say die’, runs their motto, ‘until the bones are rotten.’”
Own Goals; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 16, 2018.
“What is the sound of a thousand dolphins? ... It’s like being serenaded by a chorus of dentist’s drills.”
Kennedy Warnere; South Africa’s Teeming Seas; National Geographic; Dec 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The spectacle of what is called religion, or at any rate organised religion, in India and elsewhere, has filled me with horror and I have frequently condemned it and wished to make a clean sweep of it. Almost always it seemed to stand for blind belief and reaction, dogma and bigotry, superstition, exploitation and the preservation of vested interests. -Jawaharlal Nehru, freedom fighter and the first Prime Minister of India (14 Nov 1889-1964)
