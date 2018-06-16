  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 14, 2023
Well-traveled words

serenade
with Anu Garg

serenade

PRONUNCIATION:
(ser-uh-NAYD)

MEANING:
noun:1. A love song sung directly to one’s love interest.
 2. A composition for such a performance.
verb tr.:To sing such a song.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French sérénade, from Italian serenata, from sereno (serene), from Latin serenus (calm). Earliest documented use: 1649.

NOTES:
One of the best examples of a serenade is Mozart’s Serenade No. 13 for strings in G major, commonly known as Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. Traditionally, serenades are performed in the evening, often under the windows of one’s love interest. If the object of your love is a morning person, we recommend singing an aubade, the morning equivalent.

USAGE:
“Fans serenaded their team bus through the streets after a recent win against Asante Ko to ko, their great rivals. ‘Never say die’, runs their motto, ‘until the bones are rotten.’”
Own Goals; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 16, 2018.

“What is the sound of a thousand dolphins? ... It’s like being serenaded by a chorus of dentist’s drills.”
Kennedy Warnere; South Africa’s Teeming Seas; National Geographic; Dec 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The spectacle of what is called religion, or at any rate organised religion, in India and elsewhere, has filled me with horror and I have frequently condemned it and wished to make a clean sweep of it. Almost always it seemed to stand for blind belief and reaction, dogma and bigotry, superstition, exploitation and the preservation of vested interests. -Jawaharlal Nehru, freedom fighter and the first Prime Minister of India (14 Nov 1889-1964)

