

Nov 14, 2023 This week’s theme

Well-traveled words



This week’s words

angary

serenade



Art: Theo Michael Well-traveled words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



serenade PRONUNCIATION: (ser-uh-NAYD)

MEANING: noun: 1. A love song sung directly to one’s love interest. 2. A composition for such a performance. verb tr.: To sing such a song.

ETYMOLOGY: From French sérénade, from Italian serenata, from sereno (serene), from Latin serenus (calm). Earliest documented use: 1649.

NOTES: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. Traditionally, serenades are performed in the evening, often under the windows of one’s love interest. If the object of your love is a morning person, we recommend singing an One of the best examples of a serenade is Mozart’s Serenade No. 13 for strings in G major, commonly known as. Traditionally, serenades are performed in the evening, often under the windows of one’s love interest. If the object of your love is a morning person, we recommend singing an aubade , the morning equivalent.

USAGE:

Own Goals; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 16, 2018.



“What is the sound of a thousand dolphins? ... It’s like being serenaded by a chorus of dentist’s drills.”

Kennedy Warnere; South Africa’s Teeming Seas; National Geographic; Dec 2009.



See more usage examples of “Fans serenaded their team bus through the streets after a recent win against Asante Ko to ko, their great rivals. ‘Never say die’, runs their motto, ‘until the bones are rotten.’”Own Goals;(London, UK); Jun 16, 2018.“What is the sound of a thousand dolphins? ... It’s like being serenaded by a chorus of dentist’s drills.”Kennedy Warnere; South Africa’s Teeming Seas;; Dec 2009.See more usage examples of serenade in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The spectacle of what is called religion, or at any rate organised religion, in India and elsewhere, has filled me with horror and I have frequently condemned it and wished to make a clean sweep of it. Almost always it seemed to stand for blind belief and reaction, dogma and bigotry, superstition, exploitation and the preservation of vested interests. -Jawaharlal Nehru, freedom fighter and the first Prime Minister of India (14 Nov 1889-1964)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate