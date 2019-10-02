|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Oct 2, 2019
This week's theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
besaiel
apophenia
apophenia
apophenia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The perception of connections or meaning in unrelated or random phenomena.
ETYMOLOGY:
From German Apophänie, from Greek apo- (away, off, apart) + phainein (to show). Earliest documented use: around 1980. Apophenia is the general term -- pareidolia is an example of apophenia.
USAGE:
“It was apophenia, which made you see the shape of a person in what were only cigarette fumes floating in the air.”
Elisabeth Sheffield; Helen Keller Really Lived: A Novel; University of Alabama Press; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Truth never damages a cause that is just. -Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)
|
