apophenia PRONUNCIATION: (a-puh-FEE-nee-uh)

MEANING: noun: The perception of connections or meaning in unrelated or random phenomena.

ETYMOLOGY: From German Apophänie, from Greek apo- (away, off, apart) + phainein (to show). Earliest documented use: around 1980. Apophenia is the general term -- pareidolia is an example of apophenia.

Elisabeth Sheffield; Helen Keller Really Lived: A Novel; University of Alabama Press; 2014.



See more usage examples of “It was apophenia, which made you see the shape of a person in what were only cigarette fumes floating in the air.”Elisabeth Sheffield;; University of Alabama Press; 2014.See more usage examples of apophenia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

