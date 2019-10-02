  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 2, 2019
apophenia
Image: Tomi Dufva
apophenia

PRONUNCIATION:
(a-puh-FEE-nee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: The perception of connections or meaning in unrelated or random phenomena.

ETYMOLOGY:
From German Apophänie, from Greek apo- (away, off, apart) + phainein (to show). Earliest documented use: around 1980. Apophenia is the general term -- pareidolia is an example of apophenia.

USAGE:
“It was apophenia, which made you see the shape of a person in what were only cigarette fumes floating in the air.”
Elisabeth Sheffield; Helen Keller Really Lived: A Novel; University of Alabama Press; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Truth never damages a cause that is just. -Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)

