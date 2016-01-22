

anacoluthon PRONUNCIATION: (a-nuh-kuh-LOO-thahn/thuhn)

MEANING: noun: An abrupt change in the middle of a sentence making one part inconsistent with the other.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin anacoluthon, from Greek anakolouthos, from an- (not) + akolouthos (following), from a- (together) + keleuthos (path). Earliest documented use: 1706.

USAGE:

‘Trump’s candidacy, it has exposed not just that tragic ramifications of that betrayal of the transformation of our country, but too, he has exposed the complicity on both sides of the aisle that has enabled it, OK?’

‘Where, in the private sector, you actually have to balance budgets in order to prioritise, to keep the main thing, the main thing, and he knows the main thing: a president is to keep us safe economically and militarily.’”

Sam Leith; Palin’s Rhetoric Soup Is Tasty Fare for American Conservatives; Financial Times (London, UK); Jan 22, 2016.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You have reached the pinnacle of success as soon as you become uninterested in money, compliments, or publicity. -Thomas Wolfe, novelist (3 Oct 1900-1938)





