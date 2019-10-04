  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 4, 2019
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
thinko
besaiel
apophenia
anacoluthon
delphinestrian

delphinestrian
No!

delphinestrian
Yes!
Photo: Home Depot
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

delphinestrian

PRONUNCIATION:
(del-fi-NES-tree-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: A dolphin rider.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin delphinus (dolphin), on the pattern of equestrian. Earliest documented use: 1820.

NOTES:
If you ever get the urge to ride a dolphin, please leave them alone. Find yourself an inflatable one instead. In general, if you find yourself wanting to do things to any sentient being without their permission, find yourself an inflatable one. Also see, wooden horse.

USAGE:
“A boy venturing to swim farther out than his companions, was met by a dolphin, who after playing about him a little, slipped under him, and taking him on his back, carried him out still farther, to the great terror of the young delphinestrian.”
Leigh Hunt; The Indicator; Joseph Appleyard (London, UK); 1822.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
He serves his party best who serves the country best. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith