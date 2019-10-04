

delphinestrian PRONUNCIATION: (del-fi-NES-tree-uhn)

MEANING: noun: A dolphin rider.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin delphinus (dolphin), on the pattern of equestrian. Earliest documented use: 1820.

NOTES: If you ever get the urge to ride a dolphin, please leave them alone. Find yourself an inflatable one instead. In general, if you find yourself wanting to do things to any sentient being without their permission, find yourself an inflatable one. Also see, wooden horse.

USAGE: “A boy venturing to swim farther out than his companions, was met by a dolphin, who after playing about him a little, slipped under him, and taking him on his back, carried him out still farther, to the great terror of the young delphinestrian.”

Leigh Hunt; The Indicator; Joseph Appleyard (London, UK); 1822.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: He serves his party best who serves the country best. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)





