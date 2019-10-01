|
A.Word.A.Day
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
besaiel
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A grandfather’s father: great-grandfather.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French besayel/besaiol, from Latin bis (twice) + avolus, diminutive of avus (grandfather). Earliest documented use: 1480.
NOTES:
A grandfather is an aiel, a great-grandfather a besaiel, a great-great-grandfather a tresaiel. Now that you know the pattern, feel free to coin words beyond your grandfather’s grandfather. Also, now that you know what to call them, who’s your besaiel?
USAGE:
“She is met by Rickhill for the defendant alleging an older fine made in the thirteenth year of Edward II, great-grandfather (besaiel) of King Richard now reigning.”
Michigan Law Review; University of Michigan (Ann Arbor); 1915.
