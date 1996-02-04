

Sep 27, 2024 This week’s theme

Words differing by a letter



This week’s words

exhort

extort

nemorous

memorous

androgynic



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words differing by a letter A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



androgynic PRONUNCIATION: (an-druh-JIN-ik)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Exhibiting traits associated with male as well as female identities.

2. Having a gender presentation that blends or transcends traditional binary categories.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek andro- (man) + -gune (woman). Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE:

Robert W. Duffy; Adding to the Accumulation; St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Missouri); Feb 4, 1996. “[Ernie Trova] created a form that became a totem of the times, the sleek, androgynic Falling Man . The figure is featureless, limitlessly reproducible, instantly identifiable, and eventually, and perhaps appropriately, rather commercial.”Robert W. Duffy; Adding to the Accumulation;(Missouri); Feb 4, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Life is short. Be swift to love! Make haste to be kind! -Henri Frederic Amiel, philosopher and writer (27 Sep 1821-1881)





