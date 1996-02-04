|
Sep 27, 2024This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter
This week’s words
exhort
extort
nemorous
memorous
androgynic
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
androgynic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Exhibiting traits associated with male as well as female identities.
2. Having a gender presentation that blends or transcends traditional binary categories.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek andro- (man) + -gune (woman). Earliest documented use: 1834.
USAGE:
“[Ernie Trova] created a form that became a totem of the times, the sleek, androgynic Falling Man. The figure is featureless, limitlessly reproducible, instantly identifiable, and eventually, and perhaps appropriately, rather commercial.”
Robert W. Duffy; Adding to the Accumulation; St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Missouri); Feb 4, 1996.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Life is short. Be swift to love! Make haste to be kind! -Henri Frederic Amiel, philosopher and writer (27 Sep 1821-1881)
