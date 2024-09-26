  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 26, 2024
This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter

This week’s words
exhort
extort
nemorous
memorous
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

memorous

PRONUNCIATION:
(MEM-uhr-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Likely to be remembered; notable.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin + memoria (memory). Earliest documented use: 1530.

USAGE:
“Troy’s father proposed that they leave Des Moines and start a new life in Beganning, California. Eager to escape the memorous pains that his hometown held, Troy agreed.”
LeRoy Powell III; Vengeance; Writers Club Press; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In a world of fugitives, the person taking the opposite direction will appear to run away. -T.S. Eliot, poet (26 Sep 1888-1965)

