Sep 26, 2024This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter
memorous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Likely to be remembered; notable.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin + memoria (memory). Earliest documented use: 1530.
USAGE:
“Troy’s father proposed that they leave Des Moines and start a new life in Beganning, California. Eager to escape the memorous pains that his hometown held, Troy agreed.”
LeRoy Powell III; Vengeance; Writers Club Press; 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In a world of fugitives, the person taking the opposite direction will appear to run away. -T.S. Eliot, poet (26 Sep 1888-1965)
