

Sep 26, 2024 This week’s theme

Words differing by a letter



This week’s words

exhort

extort

nemorous

memorous



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words differing by a letter A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



memorous PRONUNCIATION: (MEM-uhr-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Likely to be remembered; notable.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin + memoria (memory). Earliest documented use: 1530.

USAGE: “Troy’s father proposed that they leave Des Moines and start a new life in Beganning, California. Eager to escape the memorous pains that his hometown held, Troy agreed.”

LeRoy Powell III; Vengeance; Writers Club Press; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In a world of fugitives, the person taking the opposite direction will appear to run away. -T.S. Eliot, poet (26 Sep 1888-1965)





