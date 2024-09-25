

Sep 25, 2024 This week’s theme

Words differing by a letter



This week’s words

exhort

extort

nemorous



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



nemorous PRONUNCIATION: (NEM-uh-ruhs)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to a forest; wooded.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nemus (grove). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE: “Evelyn says that Paradise itself was but a kind of nemorous temple or sacred grove planted by God Himself and given to man.”

Alexander Porteous; Forest Folklore, Mythology, and Romance; George Allen & Unwin; 1928.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A writer needs three things, experience, observation, and imagination, any two of which, at times any one of which, can supply the lack of the others. -William Faulkner, novelist (25 Sep 1897-1962)





