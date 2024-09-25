|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 25, 2024This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter
This week’s words
extort
nemorous
nemorous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to a forest; wooded.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nemus (grove). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“Evelyn says that Paradise itself was but a kind of nemorous temple or sacred grove planted by God Himself and given to man.”
Alexander Porteous; Forest Folklore, Mythology, and Romance; George Allen & Unwin; 1928.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A writer needs three things, experience, observation, and imagination, any two of which, at times any one of which, can supply the lack of the others. -William Faulkner, novelist (25 Sep 1897-1962)
