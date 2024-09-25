  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 25, 2024
This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter

This week’s words
exhort
extort
nemorous
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

nemorous

PRONUNCIATION:
(NEM-uh-ruhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to a forest; wooded.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nemus (grove). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:
“Evelyn says that Paradise itself was but a kind of nemorous temple or sacred grove planted by God Himself and given to man.”
Alexander Porteous; Forest Folklore, Mythology, and Romance; George Allen & Unwin; 1928.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A writer needs three things, experience, observation, and imagination, any two of which, at times any one of which, can supply the lack of the others. -William Faulkner, novelist (25 Sep 1897-1962)

