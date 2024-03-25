|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Sep 24, 2024This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter
This week’s words
extort
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
extort
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To obtain something by psychological pressure, intimidation, force, threat, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin extorquere (to wrench out), from ex- (out) + torquere (to twist). Earliest documented use: 1529.
USAGE:
“Former Speaker John Boehner called the [House Freedom Caucus] group’s members ‘legislative terrorists’ for blocking routine procedural measures in order to extort demands from the Party’s leaders.”
David D. Kirkpatrick; Maga Mike; The New Yorker; Mar 25, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In my youth I thought of writing a satire on mankind; but now in my age I think I should write an apology for them. -Horace Walpole, novelist and essayist (24 Sep 1717-1797)
|
