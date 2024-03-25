  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 24, 2024
This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter

This week’s words
exhort
extort
extort
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

extort

PRONUNCIATION:
(ik-STORT)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To obtain something by psychological pressure, intimidation, force, threat, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin extorquere (to wrench out), from ex- (out) + torquere (to twist). Earliest documented use: 1529.

USAGE:
“Former Speaker John Boehner called the [House Freedom Caucus] group’s members ‘legislative terrorists’ for blocking routine procedural measures in order to extort demands from the Party’s leaders.”
David D. Kirkpatrick; Maga Mike; The New Yorker; Mar 25, 2024.

See more usage examples of extort in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In my youth I thought of writing a satire on mankind; but now in my age I think I should write an apology for them. -Horace Walpole, novelist and essayist (24 Sep 1717-1797)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith