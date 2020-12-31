

akrasia



akrasia PRONUNCIATION: (uh-KRAY-zh/zhee-uh)

MEANING: noun: The lack of will or self-control resulting in one acting against one’s better judgment.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek akretes (powerless), from a- (without) + kratos (power, strength). Earliest documented use: 1806. The adjective form is akratic

NOTES: A well-known experiment in akrasia is the Marshmallow Experiment which tested children’s ability to self-control for delayed gratification. Those who were able to wait for rewards tended to have greater success in life.

USAGE: “By better ordering your thoughts you become less susceptible to the weakness of akrasia, [Steven Nadler] writes in his latest book, ‘Think Least of Death: Spinoza on How to Live and How to Die’.”

Joe Humphreys; A Philosophical New Year Resolution for Reason Over Self-Gratification; Irish Times (Dublin); Dec 31, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have forced myself to contradict myself in order to avoid conforming to my own taste. -Marcel Duchamp, artist (28 Jul 1887-1968)





