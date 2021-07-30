|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 30, 2021This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
misericord
contrafactum
akrasia
aquabib
eidolon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
eidolon
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An idealized form.
2. A phantom.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek eidos (form, idea), ultimately from the Indo-European root weid- (to see), which also gave us wise, view, supervise, wit, eidos, and eidetic. Earliest recorded use: 1828.
USAGE:
“She is an eidolon, an archetype for the evolution of humankind, from the waters to the sky.”
Dana Redfield; Jonah: A Novel; Hampton Roads Publishing; 2000.
“You are magical. An eidolon. I sometimes doubt that you exist.”
Bert O. States; Girl of My Dreams; The Hudson Review (New York); Autumn 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I am now quite cured of seeking pleasure in society, be it country or town. A sensible man ought to find sufficient company in himself. -Emily Bronte, novelist (30 Jul 1818-1848)
