Jul 30, 2021
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
misericord
contrafactum
akrasia
aquabib
eidolon

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

eidolon

PRONUNCIATION:
(eye-DOH-luhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. An idealized form.
2. A phantom.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek eidos (form, idea), ultimately from the Indo-European root weid- (to see), which also gave us wise, view, supervise, wit, eidos, and eidetic. Earliest recorded use: 1828.

USAGE:
“She is an eidolon, an archetype for the evolution of humankind, from the waters to the sky.”
Dana Redfield; Jonah: A Novel; Hampton Roads Publishing; 2000.

“You are magical. An eidolon. I sometimes doubt that you exist.”
Bert O. States; Girl of My Dreams; The Hudson Review (New York); Autumn 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I am now quite cured of seeking pleasure in society, be it country or town. A sensible man ought to find sufficient company in himself. -Emily Bronte, novelist (30 Jul 1818-1848)

