A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



eidolon PRONUNCIATION: (eye-DOH-luhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. An idealized form.

2. A phantom.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek eidos (form, idea), ultimately from the Indo-European root weid- (to see), which also gave us wise, view, supervise, wit, eidos , and eidetic . Earliest recorded use: 1828.

USAGE: “She is an eidolon, an archetype for the evolution of humankind, from the waters to the sky.”

Dana Redfield; Jonah: A Novel; Hampton Roads Publishing; 2000.



“You are magical. An eidolon. I sometimes doubt that you exist.”

Bert O. States; Girl of My Dreams; The Hudson Review (New York); Autumn 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I am now quite cured of seeking pleasure in society, be it country or town. A sensible man ought to find sufficient company in himself. -Emily Bronte, novelist (30 Jul 1818-1848)





