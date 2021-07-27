

Jul 27, 2021 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

misericord

contrafactum

There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



contrafactum PRONUNCIATION: (KON-truh-fak-tuhm)

MEANING: noun: A composition that makes use of an existing piece of music with different lyrics.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin contrafacere (to counterfeit), from contra- (against) + facere (to make or do). Earliest documented use: 1940.

NOTES: A contrafactum aka contrafact is, literally speaking, counterfeiting. It’s what you get when an existing tune is used with a new set of words. A well-known example is The Star-Spangled Banner, the national anthem of the US, which is sung to the music of “The Anacreontic Song” popularly known as a drinking song . Other examples of contrafacta are when secular music is used for religious purposes and vice versa.

USAGE: “At other times, the relationship between contrafacta seems far-fetched. Why should ‘Peter’s Denial’ have the same music as Judas’s reproach of Jesus for befriending Mary Magdalene?”

Joseph P. Swain; The Broadway Musical; Scarecrow Press; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Euphemism is a euphemism for lying. -Bobbie Gentry, singer and songwriter (b. 27 Jul 1944)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate