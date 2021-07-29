  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 29, 2021
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
misericord
contrafactum
akrasia
aquabib
with Anu Garg

aquabib

PRONUNCIATION:
(AK-wuh-bib)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A water-drinker.
2. A teetotaler.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aqua (water) + bibere (to drink). Ultimately from the Indo-European root poi- (to drink), which also gave us potion, poison, potable, beverage, bibulous, bibacious, and Sanskrit paatram (pot). Earliest documented use: 1731.

USAGE:
“He came across a hulking pewter herbivore failing to slake his thirst despite becoming increasingly watery. ‘Stop drinking,’ Billy ordered the sippopotamus, for the aquabib truly had had enough.”
Morgan Benson; The Mating Rituals of the Burning Giraffe; Xlibris; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I have noticed that when chickens quit quarreling over their food they often find that there is enough for all of them I wonder if it might not be the same with the human race. -Don Marquis, humorist and poet (29 Jul 1878-1937)

