aquabib PRONUNCIATION: (AK-wuh-bib)

MEANING: noun:

1. A water-drinker.

2. A teetotaler.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin aqua (water) + bibere (to drink). Ultimately from the Indo-European root poi- (to drink), which also gave us potion, poison, potable, beverage, bibulous bibacious , and Sanskrit paatram (pot). Earliest documented use: 1731.

USAGE: “He came across a hulking pewter herbivore failing to slake his thirst despite becoming increasingly watery. ‘Stop drinking,’ Billy ordered the sippopotamus, for the aquabib truly had had enough.”

Morgan Benson; The Mating Rituals of the Burning Giraffe; Xlibris; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have noticed that when chickens quit quarreling over their food they often find that there is enough for all of them I wonder if it might not be the same with the human race. -Don Marquis, humorist and poet (29 Jul 1878-1937)





