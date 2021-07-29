|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 29, 2021This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
contrafactum
akrasia
aquabib
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
aquabib
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A water-drinker.
2. A teetotaler.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aqua (water) + bibere (to drink). Ultimately from the Indo-European root poi- (to drink), which also gave us potion, poison, potable, beverage, bibulous, bibacious, and Sanskrit paatram (pot). Earliest documented use: 1731.
USAGE:
“He came across a hulking pewter herbivore failing to slake his thirst despite becoming increasingly watery. ‘Stop drinking,’ Billy ordered the sippopotamus, for the aquabib truly had had enough.”
Morgan Benson; The Mating Rituals of the Burning Giraffe; Xlibris; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have noticed that when chickens quit quarreling over their food they often find that there is enough for all of them I wonder if it might not be the same with the human race. -Don Marquis, humorist and poet (29 Jul 1878-1937)
