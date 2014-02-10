|
Words borrowed (adopted) from other languages
akratic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Characterized by weakness of will that results in acting contrary to one’s better judgment.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek akretes (powerless), from a- (without) + kratos (power, strength). Earliest documented use: 1896.
USAGE:
“Smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, emphysema, you name it. Too many young people, especially young women, are taking it up without any real understanding of the risks, and when they do understand the risks they are akratic -- they just can’t help themselves.”
Boris Johnson; Banning Smoking in Cars Is Bizarre, Intrusive -- and Right; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Feb 10, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When I can look Life in the eyes, / Grown calm and very coldly wise, / Life will have given me the Truth, / And taken in exchange -- my youth. -Sara Teasdale, poet (8 Aug 1884-1933)
